Mexican restaurant to open in town centre

A Mexican restaurant is set to spice things up in Worthing.

Signs for Salsa Viva Cantina went up outside a property in the High Street on Friday, with posters in the window indicating it will open soon.

Salsa Viva Cantina will be opening in Worthing's High Street

According to its Facebook page, Salsa Viva is ‘an established street food vendor’ that has ‘catered at markets in Worthing and Brighton’ and ‘run pop up restaurants and catered for parties and weddings’.

It will serve Mexican street food, such as burritos, tacos, quesadillas and salads, and has been fitted with a bar that will be stocked with Mexican beers, wine and margaritas.

Recently, Salsa Viva joined forces with sandwich shop Feast in Warwick Street to set up a pop-up café.

The owners of the restaurant said that it could open next week, but that they would make the announcement on their Facebook page. Click here to see it.

