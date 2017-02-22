Met Office warning for Sussex as Storm Doris approaches

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as Storm Doris is now set to extend into Sussex tomorrow (Thursday February 23).

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning is valid from 5am tomorrow until 8pm.

The Met Office say: “Some very strong winds are expected during Thursday in association with Storm Doris.

“Gusts of 50-60mph are expected widely across the warning area, with the risk of 70mph on coasts and hills.

“Travel services could be affected including some restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries. Some damage to trees and buildings is also possible.”

The Chief Forecaster said: “A rapidly deepening area of low pressure, named Storm Doris, is expected to move quickly east across the UK during Thursday with strong winds on its southern and western flanks.

“Whilst there is confidence in the very windy spell, there is still some uncertainty about the track of Doris, and therefore the extent of the strongest winds.”

Currently an amber ‘be prepared’ warning has been issued for Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.