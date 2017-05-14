Memorial tournament hosted at Steyning Town FC

A football tournament held in memory of a friend and colleague has been competed at Steyning Town FC.

The Ivan Mitchell Memorial Trophy contest, which is held annually, was hosted on April 30. Ivan Mitchell sadly passed away in July 2007 at the age of 32.

The 16 team, six a side tournament was won by Wildcats, who beat Norfolk En-Chance 2-1.

There was also a ‘player of the tournament trophy’, held in memory of local man Vic Gretton Snr, who passed away in June 2012. The Vic Gretton Snr trophy was won by Dave O’Callaghan.

Both Vic and Ivan passed away at St Barnabas Hospice.

Matt Bailey, subcontract coordinator at J T Mackley and a former friend and colleague of Ivan, said: “We raised £3,089. This was made up of half from the day, and the other half of which was very kindly donated by Santander as part of their match donation scheme.

“It was an excellent day all round and after the game we had a raffle which consisted of around 25 prizes generously donated by businesses in and around Sussex.

“I would also like to give a huge thanks to Steyning Town FC and for all their help on the day, and for giving us the facilities free of charge.

We have already pencilled the date in the diary again for next year as it was such a success.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.