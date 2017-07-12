Memorial to honour three talented young footballers

A memorial stand and garden to remember three talented young footballers will open to the public later this month.

People are invited to celebrate the opening at Worthing Football Club in Lyons Way, on Sunday, July 23.

The memorial is to honour Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt and Matt Chaplain.

Jacob and Matt were aged just 23 when they became victims of the Shoreham Airshow tragedy on August 22, 2015.

They both played for Worthing United FC.

Matt Chaplain was a county league footballer and respected club manager who died from a cardiac arrest aged just 38, on April 15, 2013.

Four football matches will also take place to mark the occasion.

On Sunday, July 23, Worthing United U15 will play Worthing Town U15 at 10am, followed by Worthing United Ladies and Luton Town Ladies at 1pm and Worthing United XI and Heartbeat United at 4pm.

On Tuesday, July 25, Worthing United FC will play Shoreham FC at 7.45pm.

Mike Standing, Heartbeat United manager, said: “I’m delighted that all the hard work of those involved has helped produce this wonderful memorial.

“It’s a fantastic way to remember the lads, and its bespoke design means it can travel with the club if they need to relocate or increase the size of the stadium.”

There will be a raffle, food and fully licensed bar at all four games, as well as a barbecue and Beat the Keeper game on the Sunday.

Last year, Heartbeat United broke the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon football match – playing for 108 hours and two minutes.

The charity match was in memory of the three men and raised £30,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and memorial, which bears the names of all three players.

Mike said: “The proceeds raised by the event were split 50-50 between two causes in honour of these talented young footballers.

“The BHF fights against heart and circulatory disease, which is still the nation’s biggest single killer. Lives are cut short and for those living with the disease, life can be frightening and hard.

“The Shoreham Airshow tragedy took 11 people away from their loved ones on a bright, calm summer day, with no warning. Ripples of its effects hit the whole country.

“We now invite the public to attend, as we see the money raised turned into that lasting tribute we all wanted to create.”

To find out more, email info@heartbeatfc.org.uk.

