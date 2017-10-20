Memorial match pays tribute to Shoreham air show victims

Schoolchildren have come together for an annual football match in memory of two victims of the Shoreham Airshow disaster.

Hosts Balfour Primary School went up against Patcham Infant School on Friday in memory of Jacob Schilt and Matt Grimstone.

Among the huge crowd of supporters were the families of Jacob and Matt

They watched as Mr Grimstone’s former school, Balfour, was triumphant 6-0 over Patcham, Mr Schilt’s past school.

However, the scoreline was less important than the overwhelming support from parents, teachers and students to raise charity funds and remember the lives of Mr Schilt and Mr Grimstone.

Caroline Schilt, Jacob's mum who watched with her husband Bob, said: “Both schools have put a lot of effort in preserving the memory Jacob and Matt. They have done it by dedicating the day to a charity, which the schools have chosen.”

A minute’s silence was held before the game.

Mark Rodericks, Patcham’s deputy head, helped organise the event.

He said: “It’s an important day in our calendar, where you get to see lots of children joining in, both boys and girls contributing to a worthy cause.

“It brings together two school communities and also we get to remember two groups of families.”

Marcelo Staricoff, head teacher at Balfour, said: “I am really delighted that we are able to hold out third annual memorial match in memory of Matt and Jacob. It has become a very special occasion for us.

“We loved to have that link with the families and the local community. It is incredibly important that the children get together and choose a charity for the fundraising.”

Mr Staricoff went on to say they are using Worthing United players Matt and Jacob as an inspiration for the children to achieve great things.

The children of both schools chose to donate money raised on the day to Chestnut Tree House hospice.

Next year’s game will be held at Patcham and will be the fourth edition of the annual event.