Members support plan to develop Bognor golf club site

Members have voted to support the sale of Bognor Regis Golf Club (BRGC) for development.

In a joint statement released today, the club and Hallam Land Management Limited (HLM) said the result of last Wednesday’s meeting would see them ‘enter an agreement’.

This would provide ‘a framework for a working partnership’ which would both ‘facilitate the relocation of the golf course, within two miles of the existing clubhouse’ and develop the current site in a bid to ‘ensure the long term future of the golf club’.

However, the plans have seen residents raise concerns, with one telling the Observer: “It is really sad, we have so little land left. You look at the local plans and there aren’t sites for housing and we were told the golf course shouldn’t be used because of the flood risk.”

The club and developer’s statement said: “In order to fund the relocation, proposals will also be developed, in full consultation with the local community, key stakeholders and parish and district councils to redevelop the existing course within the existing strong landscape framework, primarily for housing along with new parkland and part of a new link road which will open up the area known as Enterprise Bognor. Conscious of local concerns, BRGC and HLM would like to assure neighbouring residents it is anticipated that the principal access to this development will be from the new Bognor relief road.”

Work has already been undertaken to secure the new site and investigate infrastructure, it revealed.

The statement deemed the partnership to be ‘a real and exciting opportunity’ and added: “We hope that the Bognor Regis Community will get behind this project and provide the assistance, feedback and support necessary to ensure the success of this project.”

What do you think of the news?

