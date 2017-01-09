Marks & Spencer is encouraging Shoreham residents to hand over their Christmas cards this month as part of its commitment to Woodland Trust.

M&S Holmbush to plant trees in return for card donations

The Holmbush branch has pledged to plant one tree for every 1,000 cards donated in store through the month of January. This could potentially lead to almost 50 new trees being planted if every resident in Shoreham donated a single card.

Steve James, store manager at M&S Shoreham, said: “This year at M&S we’ve been working hard to encourage our local customers to get involved. Through our partnership with the Woodland Trust, the small action of dropping your Christmas cards into store can help make a big difference in planting trees across the UK.”

The Woodland Trust’s Joanne Mathieson added: “Hundreds of thousands of trees have been planted thanks to the generous support of the public – creating beautiful habitats for people and wildlife to enjoy.

“We want this year to be a real cracker and are calling on the public to collect their Christmas cards, take them to their local M&S and help us plant even more trees.”

Special card collection bins will be located in M&S Shoreham, Brighton and Worthing stores until January 31.

