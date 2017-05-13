Marine workshop day to offer educational experience for teachers

School teachers and youth group leaders are invited to take part in an exciting marine workshop day.

For the third year running, Shoreham Beach Local Nature Reserve and South East Education Group have joined forces to run the popular Coastal Teacher Training Event.

This event, called Marine Day, is set to take place on May 25, starting at 9.15am. The training day will demonstrate how the local marine environment can make an exciting topic that can be explored on the beach and back in the classroom.

It will be based at the Harbour Club on Shoreham Beach, and will include indoor and field trip elements. The morning will be spent on Shoreham Beach Nature Reserve where teachers will be undertaking practical workshops including exploration of the marine environment, the rare vegetated shingle plant habitat, weather, environmental conditions, coastal processes, beach pebbles and sea defences.

The afternoon session will include live rock pool invertebrates and how to investigate them using a usb microscope, strandline objects and what they can tell pupils about life off of the coast and the danger from plastic and other debris washed up on beaches.

The workshop will be led by Stephen Savage, education coordinator for Shoreham Beach Local Nature Reserve.

Stephen, who has more than 30 years of experience with the local marine environment, said: “We have recently had an increase in schools contacting the nature reserve education programme with an interest to explore the dynamic coastal geography on Shoreham Beach, so this year I have expanded the coastal geography content of our marine day workshops”.

“While the focus is on local habitats we will also consider how they are connected to the global ocean and marine conservation issues such as plastic pollution and sea level rise, which will include the current river defence work on the Adur.

“The afternoon session will be based around things that we collect during the morning workshops on the beach.

“These activities can make exciting follow up classroom activities after a beach visit. However, not all schools are able to visit the beach, for varying reasons, and so these activities can help support teachers wishing to bring the excitement of the seashore into their classroom”.

While designed for teachers, Marine Day is also open to other youth group leaders.

For more information about Marine Day, or to book a place, contact Steve Savage on seawatch17@yahoo.co.uk or download information and booking forms from www.fosbeach.com/education-on-shoreham-beach.

