Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’

A man was taken to hospital after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in Worthing on Tuesday (January 3).

South East Coast Ambulance service (SECAmb) said crews attended reports a person had been injured at about 3pm on land off Fullbeck Avenue, in Worthing, behind the new build Tesco.

A spokesperson for SECAmb said: “A man, aged approximately in his 20s, was assessed and treated before being taken in a serious condition to Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.”

Crews from SECAmb were joined by the air ambulance service and Sussex Police at the scene.

A spokesperson for Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance said the man was taken to hospital by road ambulance with injuries to his abdomen and thorax.

Police said they were called to the incident at 3.21pm on Tuesday to reports of a ‘work-site injury’ but the matter had been handed to the ambulance service.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.