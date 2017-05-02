Man punched in head in unprovoked Worthing assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an unprovoked assault on a man walking in Worthing last Thursday.

The incident occurred in Montague Street in Worthing at 4.25pm on Thursday (April 27), police said.

PC Gregory Brown said: “Members of the public reported seeing the man, described as white, in his 20s, of slim build, with facial hair and black hair, being punched on the back of the head.

“However this man has yet to come forward.

“Please get in touch if you are this man, or if you saw this incident.”

A 28-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of common assault and using threatening or abusive language, a police spokesperson said.

He was questioned and released under investigation, confirmed the spokesperson.

You can email the police at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 981 of 27/04

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

