Man breaks hand in Steyning ‘crash’

A man received serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Steyning this morning.

The A283 was closed eastbound for about an hour and a half from 6.02am as emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesman confirmed a man had suffered ‘broken bones in his hand’ in the ‘two-car crash’.

The incident occurred at the junction with Canons Way and involved a a Honda Civic and one other vehicle.

The man was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was reopened at 7.30am, police say.