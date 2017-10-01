Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Shoreham

Travel incidents this morning have included the arrest of a suspected drink driver in Shoreham, a car going through the central barrier near Lancing and a suitcase on a A27 flyover, according to police.

A spokesman said a male was arrested in the early hours of this morning following a crash on Upper Shoreham Road.

The individual is said to have initially fled the scene but was recovered on Buckingham Road.

The A27 Upper Brighton Road near the junction with Boundstone Lane was blocked from 7.25am until 8.40am while emergency services dealt with the recovery of a single vehicle which had gone through the central barrier.

The police spokesman said no injuries, or arrest, had been reported but that children in the car were said to have been ‘shook up’.

Meanwhile in the last half an hour a suitcase was discovered on the nearby A27 flyover, it has since been removed.