Magical moment with TV presenter

There was magic in the air when Southwick slimming group leader Stefan Field met TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

The popular personality, who presents Catchphrase and Big Star’s Little Stars, was presenting the annual Slimming World Awards with founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Stephen said: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards. The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.”

Stefan, who runs a group at Quayside Youth Centre on Wednesdays and Saturdays, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen and talk about his members’ success stories.

He said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Southwick group. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“I felt very honoured to represent the Southwick Slimming World group when I met Stephen. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

