Lockmaster lends a helping hand at charity warehouse

Shoreham Port’s lockmaster has spent a volunteering day working with a homeless charity.

As part of the port’s community strategy, all members are encouraged to take one day, per year, away from work to volunteer for a charity of their choice.

Lockmaster Steve Gates volunteered for homeless charity Emmaus at their main site in Portslade Old Village. Emmaus Communities enable people to move on from homelessness, providing work and a home in a supportive, family environment.

The charity’s ‘companions’ work full time collecting and reselling donated furniture. This work supports the community financially and enables residents to develop skills, rebuild their self respect and help others in greater need.

Whilst helping at the Emmaus main site, Steve worked in the furniture warehouse sorting through current stock and sold stock that needed to be moved. In the afternoon Steve and one of the Emmaus companions headed out to collect further donations.

Steve said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my day working alongside the team at Emmaus. It was hard work but really rewarding. Everyone was incredibly friendly and appreciative, and I was even treated to a lovely lunch! I look forward to helping at the centre again in the future.”

Joel Lewis, the business manager at Emmaus Brighton and Hove, said: “I hope Steve enjoyed his time with us. He got on really well with our companions and staff and helped out with a variety of tasks. We are incredibly grateful for his hard work and hope to see him again soon.”

With more than 100 employees working at Shoreham Port the port’s community scheme has already benefited multiple charities. Local charities which have upcoming volunteering opportunities are asked to contact Shoreham Port on 01273 598100 and to speak to Katie Orchin, marketing and communications manager.

Find out more at www.emmausbrighton.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.