Littlehampton Bonfire Night could be over, society says

The Littlehampton Bonfire Night could be a thing of the past if a new secretary is not found, the bonfire society has warned.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society has issued an urgent appeal for anyone who can take on the role to come forward by Monday, February 20.

We believe the loss of the event will have a significant adverse impact on the town Allen Alderton

The society has its annual general meeting in March, and chairman Allen Alderton has warned that if they cannot find a suitable secretary by then, the bonfire event will have to be cancelled.

Mr Alderton said the situation had ‘reached a critical point’ due to a lack of volunteers and increasing ‘health and safety demands’.

He added: “We have a dwindling number of members willing and able to undertake the organisation of the event through the year, not only the administrative tasks but also manual tasks such as making the torches and building the bonfire, as well as raising the funds needed to stage Bonfire Night.

“In particular we are down to just a handful of volunteers who will help make the torches and desperately need more help during the week preceding the event from volunteers who are physically capable of building the bonfire.

“We have considered various options of continuing with a reduced event, including celebrations without a fire, but our event is famous for its traditional ‘mammoth bonfire’.

“We feel that Bonfire Night is an important part of Littlehampton, with over £150,000 being donated to local charities and good causes from the street collections over the last 25 years alone, and many local businesses benefitting from the thousands of spectators we bring into the town each year.

“We believe the loss of the event will have a significant adverse impact on the town.”

The role of secretary is voluntary, and could possibly suit a retired person or someone who currently works only part time, Mr Alderton said.

He want on to say: “They need to be computer literate and ideally they would have previous event organisation experience. It may be possible to arrange a job share, so we would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may be able to assist with some of the duties, even if they are unable to commit to the full role.”

A job description giving full details of the role of secretary together with information on how to get involved in other ways such as making the torches are available on the society’s website, littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk.

Anyone interested in taking on the secretary position or assisting in any other way should email the society on

littlehamptonbonfiresociety@hotmail.co.uk by Monday, February 20.

