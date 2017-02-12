Lifeboat rescues windfarm worker

Shoreham lifeboat assisted in the rescue of an injured worker from the Rampion Wind Farm this week.

The lifeboat’s crew was diverted from a training exercise a around 6.10pm on Wednesday (February 8) after a crewman fell and injured himself on the workplace platform.

Two lifeboat crew were put aboard the platform to assist with the evacuation of the man.

The coastguard helicopter was called and landed on the platform’s helipad and then flew the man to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

