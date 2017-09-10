Lifeboat crew rescues three people on board broken down yacht

The Shoreham Lifeboat was called out on Sunday afternoon (September 10) to rescue three people on board a broken down yacht, a spokesman for the Shoreham RNLI has said.

Shortly after 1pm on Sunday, the Shoreham Lifeboat received a call alerting them of the broken down yacht which was being blown towards Worthing Pier.

A spokesman for the Shoreham RNLI said: “Our all weather boat was called to assist a 23-foot yacht which had broken down.

“The yacht could not get its sails going and the crew were worried they were being pushed towards Worthing Pier by gale force six winds.

“We managed to rescue the boat and all three people on board the boat were OK with no need for medical attention.

“The boat is now being toed into Shoreham Harbour.