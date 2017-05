Shoreham lifeboat volunteers were called out last night (May 1), to assist passengers on a boat stuck beneath the Palace Pier in Brighton.

The Shoreham RNLI was paged at 9.06pm to ‘a vessel in distress just east of Brighton Palace Pier’.

The crew managed to tow the boat to Shoreham Harbour.

A spokesperson for Brighton Palace Pier said: “The pier is fine no damage at all.”