Life-saving device in railway station is out-of-date

A life-saving device in a railway station has out-of-date batteries.

Concerned readers contacted the Herald to say the defibrillator in Goring railway station had batteries that expired in October last year.

The out-of-date batteries in the Goring railway station defibrillator. Picture: Stephen Wynn-Davies

Maria Telepcakova posted on Facebook: “Try not to have a cardiac arrest at Goring-by-sea train station, as likely batteries will not work anymore. Reported weeks ago by myself and still same old defib!”.

Another individual, a NHS nurse, said they had told railway staff several times but that nothing had been done.

It was a mystery who was meant to maintain them – so the Herald got in touch with Southern Rail to find out.

In their response, the spokesman said it was still unclear who was responsible.

The full statement said: “The defibrillator was gifted to the station so long ago, there are no records of actual ownership or maintenance arrangements.

“We are well aware of the issue and within the next month will have put up a brand new defibrillator, the maintenance of which will be supported by the British Heart Foundation and ambulance service. This will give us the confidence that this vital life-saving equipment will be properly maintained in the future.”

