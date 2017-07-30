Leaders managers swap property for gardening

To support Chestnut Tree House, a team of managers from Leaders estate agents turned their attention from property to gardening for a day.

The 12 strong group spent a day at the children’s hospice carrying out a range of tasks, including mowing, pruning, cleaning and weeding. The day was organised – for the third year running - as part of Leaders’ charity partnership with Together for Short Lives which supports children’s hospices across the UK.

Kathy Taylor, area manager for Sussex at Leaders, who helped organise the event, said: “Chestnut Tree House is close to the hearts of so many of our staff and this was a great way for us to lend our support to the hospice and the people who work so hard to make it a comfortable place for children living with life-limiting conditions and their families. We were all delighted to be able to help out in the hospice’s beautiful gardens and had a great day. Chestnut Tree House is an inspirational place and, over the three years we have partnered with Together for Short Lives, we have had the privilege of being able to witness the work it does up close.As well as volunteering as part of our charity partnership, we also take part in fundraising during Children’s Hospice Week which takes place in May. So far this year we are delighted to have raised £22,000 and are well on our way towards our £50,000 target for 2017.”

Next month a group of 15 Leaders directors will take part in a sponsored 10 mile walk from the firm’s head office in Worthing to Chestnut Tree House.

Terrina Barnes, corporate fundraising manager for Chestnut Tree House, said: “We are extremely grateful for the fantastic support of Leaders and their employees for giving up their time and really getting stuck in to their day of gardening. Children, siblings and families really enjoy making use of our beautiful grounds and gardens at the house, including our stunning Woodland Walk.

“It costs well over £3.5 million each year to provide all our care services. Families are never charged for their care and the hospice receives less than seven per cent funding from central government, so we rely heavily on the generosity, help and support of the local business community, many of whom support us through corporate volunteering as well as fundraising.

“The support of Leaders and Together for Short Lives is also helping us to raise awareness of our services, enabling us to reach even more children and families in need of our support.”

Together for Short Lives supports all 54 children’s hospices across the UK, including Chestnut Tree House. Leaders named Together for Short Lives as its charity partner in 2015 and has raised £95,000 for it since then.

To get involved with supporting Chestnut Tree House, visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/fundraising/corporate-support/.

