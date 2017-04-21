Latest phone scam targets elderly

A new telephone scam targeting the elderly is on the rise, according to the Neighbourhood and Home Watch Network.

David Hansford, Neighbourhood Watch administrator for Adur and Worthing, said one of his members had a call from an automated ‘machine’ that was hard to understand.

After listening to the answer machine message several times, he worked out it said: “A lawsuit has been filed against you. Please press one to contact your case worker or call us on 016185054.”

Mr Hansford said: “Our member knows that this is a scam call as there is no way that any lawsuit would be being filed against her.

“She is very worried that an older person could be caught out by this and be extremely worried about what is going to happen to them.”

He has advised people not to press one or call the number.

