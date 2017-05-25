Latest forecast for your Bank Holiday weather

There will be plenty of hot sunny weather across Sussex in the lead up to the weekend before thunderstorms may develop in some places, according to the latest information from the Met Office.

The sunny and hot conditions will continue and there is a chance that Wales and Scotland may set new May temperature records on Thursday or Friday.

Although it is less likely to be broken, the England (and UK) May record is 32.8°C (jointly held by Horsham).

The fine spell will break down through the weekend as heavy showers and thunderstorms move from south-west to north-east across the country on Saturday.

However, some areas will miss these, and southern areas may have a fine afternoon. It will feel very warm and humid for many on Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The whole of the UK will experience some very warm and sunny weather on Thursday and Friday as high pressure draws continental air from the south.

“During Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will spread from the south-west with potential for a few intense downpours.

“This will be followed by cooler conditions on Sunday and Monday, although still with some fine weather in places. However, further thundery rain may affect parts of the south later.”

The Met Office says that when the sun is shining the UV will be strong so people should take steps to protect themselves if outside enjoying the warm weather.

Professor John O’Hagan, of Public Health England said: “UV levels may be higher than usual due to a predicted reduction in ozone this week, so people should take care when outside. Use common sense and know the limits of your skin, don’t stay out in strong sun too long and if you need to, stay in the shade during the hottest parts of the day.

“For good UV protection wear wraparound sunglasses and a hat, cover up with light clothing and, and use sunscreen that’s at least factor 15, which also has good UV-A protection.”

Looking further ahead the pattern of weather looks changeable into next week with some rain at times, whilst temperatures remain close to the average for the time of year.