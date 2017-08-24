Lane closed after three vehicle collision by Shoreham Bypass

Police were called to reports of a collision between a bus, car and motorbike on the A283 at the Shoreham Bypass junction this afternoon.

Officers attended the scene at 4.08pm today (Thursday, August 24).

A police spokesman said: “What we believe to be a white Fiat, Honda motorbike and a Brighton and Hove bus were involved in a collision and it is reported there are minor injuries at this time.”

The A283 northbound from The Amsterdam Inn to the accident is closed, police said.

Emergency services are still currently at the scene.