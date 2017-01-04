Lancing woman sets up fund for neglected dogs

A 27-year-old from Lancing, who was left heartbroken after her fostered dog from Romania – Button – died after just two weeks in her home, has set up a fundraising iniative in her pet’s honour.

Amanda Charlton inherited her love of animals from her mother Christine, and the two now share their home in King’s Close, Lancing, with four rescue dogs – Dylan and Liquorice from Serbia, Molly from Cyprus and Bonnie from Wadars.

Amanda Charlton with her beloved dog, Button

They also foster rescued animals temporarily.

Button, who 27-year-old Amanda describes as ‘really sweet’ and an ‘absolute darling’, spent six years in chains in Romania before being fostered by Amanda.

But after just two weeks in Lancing, Button became seriously ill with an infection and died.

Amanda said it was ‘a hell of a shock’ and ‘absolutely heartbreaking’.

She decided to ‘do something positive’ and fundraise for dogs like Button in other countries – and so the Button Fund was born.

She and her mother, Christine, who run a cleaning business together, have sold homemade button-themed crafts to raise funds and have also organised collections of food, flea and tick treatment, blankets and dog jumpers.

All the funds and supplies go to charities Give a Dog a Home, which rehomes dogs in England, and Help Pozega Dogs, an organisation which helps abused and neglected dogs in Serbia.

Amanda said of these animals’ condition: “It’s so shocking. People don’t realise what’s going on.”

Money is also sent to 19-year-old Teodora Torja in Romania, a ‘lone rescuer’ who ‘commits her life to helping animals’, said Amanda.

Dogs ‘who need a loving home’ are also advertised through the fund.

Amanda said rescue dogs can adapt quickly once adopted, adding: “Our dogs are absolutely brilliant and are so loving, considering what they’ve been through.”

While giving up fostered dogs was hard, she said it was ‘lovely to see the dogs so happy’ in a new home. See @thebuttonfund on Facebook.

