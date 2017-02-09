A woman suffered burns to her hand in a kitchen fire in Rustington on Tuesday.

Littlehampton firefighters were called to the incident at the home in The Street at 1.40pm, but the fire was out on arrival, a fire service spokesperson said.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended, the spokesperson added.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue is raising awareness of cooking safety this month, as kitchen fires account for 63 percent of fires in the county.

Tips include not moving a pan that is on fire and not leaning over a pan to turn off heat controls.

Nicki Peddle, WSFRS intervention and prevention manager, said: “Fires start when your attention stops so if you have something on the hob don’t leave it unattended, even for a minute.

“The majority of kitchen fires our crews are called to are avoidable and we offer all sorts of advice to help keep our residents safe.

“Accidents will always happen so it’s vital that every home has working smoke alarms and an agreed escape route planned.”

For kitchen safety tips visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-rescue-service/home-safety-advice/kitchen-safety/



