Jungle trek takes nursery manager out of her comfort zone

Southwick nursery manager Tracy Vise has been trekking in the heart of the Amazonian jungle in aid of Help for Heroes.

Looking for a challenge, she spotted the epic adventure on Facebook and decided to sign up.

The 48-year-old joined 11 other thrill seekers to venture into the jungle from the city port of Manaus, in Brazil.

Tracy said: “I had never done anything like this before. The jungle was full of little bugs but it was an amazing experience and was extremely beautiful.”

As the manager of Church Lane Nursery, she is more used to children than piranhas. The trek took her into a different world, where she witnessed exotic animals in a hot and humid climate.

She said: “It really took me outside of my comfort zone – I don’t like flying, I have a fear of spiders and mosquitos love to eat me for their dinner, and cleaning my teeth without running water makes me gag so what better challenge to take on?”

Tracy has raised more than £3,800 for Help for Heroes and said it was a worthwhile cause, to go alongside a great trip.

She added: “I have no ties to the military but it is such a wonderful charity to help. We owe everything we have to the men and women who have fought for us.”

Tracy has been fundraising for many years, even more so since she lost her dad to cancer in May 2010.

More recently, thinking her running days were behind her, she started looking for a new challenge.

“When this popped up on my timeline, I knew I just had to do it,” she said.

“What clinched the deal was knowing that a great pal, Dawn Paul, was also as mad as I was.”

The jungle trek saw them sleeping in hammocks and dealing with all sorts of creatures.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracyvise to make a donation.