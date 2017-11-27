Joy as East Preston kicks off festive season

The holiday season started with a bang on Saturday in East Preston.

The village’s Christmas celebrations kicked off at 12pm and with a huge range of entertainments on offer.

East Preston residents as well as people from the surrounding area enjoyed charity and food stalls and children’s games.

After the wonderful Christmas tree lights on the village green were switched on at 4pm, villagers were treated to a firework display and a raffle.

Simon Cross, clerk to East Preston Parish Council, said: “Early feedback on the event has been very positive, plenty of comments about East Preston being a great place to live and people from elsewhere wishing their towns and villages did something similar.

“We are very grateful to the sun for shining on the whole event but even more grateful to everyone who came out and made the event the success it was.

“If anyone would like to get involved with the planning for next year’s event, please contact the council office on 01903 770050.”