Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.

And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.

So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.

To vote, pick up a copy of the Worthing Herald, Shoreham Herald or Littlehampton Gazette from Thursday (February 9) and follow the instructions.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

Your shortlist

01 - Eco Gym (Beach Fit), 28E Brighton Rd, Lancing

02 - David Lloyd Leisure, Romany Rd, Worthing

03 - Davison Leisure Centre, Selbourne Rd, Worthing

04 - Fit ‘N’ Tone, Goring Road, Worthing

05 - Fitness Centre at Worthing College, 1 Sanditon Way, Worthing

06 - Gym Xtreme, Bath Pl, Worthing

07 - The Powerhouse Gym, Lancing Leisure Centre, Manor Road, Lancing

08 - Inspire Littlehampton, Sea Road, Littlehampton

09 Living Well Health Clubs, Yapton Lane, Arundel

10 - Nuffield Health & Wellbeing Club, Northbrook College, Worthing

11 - Ocean Fitness (Bodyrox Fitness), 96 Dominion Rd, Worthing

12 - Sampson Fitness, 20 St Flora Rd, Littlehampton

13 - SplashPoint Leisure Centre, Brighton Rd, Worthing

14 - Steyning Leisure Centre, Horsham Road, Steyning

15 - Trax Health and Fitness Club, 68-72 Heene Rd, Worthing

16 - Virgin Active Health Clubs, Golfers Lane, Angmering

17 - Wee Old Skool Gym, Arcade Road, Littlehampton

18 - Worthing Leisure Centre, Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing

19 - Balifscourt Hotel & Spa, Climping Street, Climping

20 - Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy, 28 Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton

21 - Arundel Lawn Tennis Club, Mill Road, Arundel

22 - Physique & Fitness, Horton Buildings, Goring Street, Worthing

23 - Diamond Gym, Muir House, 125 Broadwater Road, Worthing

24 - Underground Gym, Camden Street, Portslade

25 - Max Strength, 15 Southcourt Road, Worthing

26 - Ultimate U Fitness, Marine Parade, Worthing

27 - AJ s Gym, Lineside Ind Est, Arndale Road, Littlehampton

28 - iMPact Studios, Penhill Road, Lancing

29 - Circle Studios, 55 North Street, Portslade

30 - The Rowens Gym, Steeple View, Worthing

31 - South Coast Gym, Chartwell Road, Lancing

32 - Anytime Fitness, Groundfloor, Newland Road, Worthing

33 - Peak Physique, Selden Parade, Worthing

34 - Littlehampton Amateur Boxing Club, Wick Hall, Wick Street, Littlehampton