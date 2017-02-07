Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.
And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.
So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.
To vote, pick up a copy of the Worthing Herald, Shoreham Herald or Littlehampton Gazette from Thursday (February 9) and follow the instructions.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.
Your shortlist
01 - Eco Gym (Beach Fit), 28E Brighton Rd, Lancing
02 - David Lloyd Leisure, Romany Rd, Worthing
03 - Davison Leisure Centre, Selbourne Rd, Worthing
04 - Fit ‘N’ Tone, Goring Road, Worthing
05 - Fitness Centre at Worthing College, 1 Sanditon Way, Worthing
06 - Gym Xtreme, Bath Pl, Worthing
07 - The Powerhouse Gym, Lancing Leisure Centre, Manor Road, Lancing
08 - Inspire Littlehampton, Sea Road, Littlehampton
09 Living Well Health Clubs, Yapton Lane, Arundel
10 - Nuffield Health & Wellbeing Club, Northbrook College, Worthing
11 - Ocean Fitness (Bodyrox Fitness), 96 Dominion Rd, Worthing
12 - Sampson Fitness, 20 St Flora Rd, Littlehampton
13 - SplashPoint Leisure Centre, Brighton Rd, Worthing
14 - Steyning Leisure Centre, Horsham Road, Steyning
15 - Trax Health and Fitness Club, 68-72 Heene Rd, Worthing
16 - Virgin Active Health Clubs, Golfers Lane, Angmering
17 - Wee Old Skool Gym, Arcade Road, Littlehampton
18 - Worthing Leisure Centre, Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing
19 - Balifscourt Hotel & Spa, Climping Street, Climping
20 - Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy, 28 Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton
21 - Arundel Lawn Tennis Club, Mill Road, Arundel
22 - Physique & Fitness, Horton Buildings, Goring Street, Worthing
23 - Diamond Gym, Muir House, 125 Broadwater Road, Worthing
24 - Underground Gym, Camden Street, Portslade
25 - Max Strength, 15 Southcourt Road, Worthing
26 - Ultimate U Fitness, Marine Parade, Worthing
27 - AJ s Gym, Lineside Ind Est, Arndale Road, Littlehampton
28 - iMPact Studios, Penhill Road, Lancing
29 - Circle Studios, 55 North Street, Portslade
30 - The Rowens Gym, Steeple View, Worthing
31 - South Coast Gym, Chartwell Road, Lancing
32 - Anytime Fitness, Groundfloor, Newland Road, Worthing
33 - Peak Physique, Selden Parade, Worthing
34 - Littlehampton Amateur Boxing Club, Wick Hall, Wick Street, Littlehampton
