Huet bags a braces as EP fightback to beat Mile Oak

Dan Huet struck twice as East Preston Football Club came from a goal down to beat Mile Oak at The Lashmar this afternoon.

Huet put through his own net on the half-hour but an effort at the right end in each half helped EP to a 2-1 home victory in the Southern Combination League Division 1 clash.

With East Preston starting the day a point and a place below Oak in fifth, the win moves them above and two points clear of their opponents with two games in hand on them.

Following a slow start on a difficult surface, the game sprung into life after 30 minutes as Joseph Benn's diagonal free-kick was headed into his own net by forward Huet.

EP responded in spectacular fashion getting themselves level less than a minute later. Jared Rance received the ball on the right, he then cut in and saw his strike guided home by Huet to make it 1-1.

The second half proved to be a better spectacle with the decisive goal coming 20 minutes from the end. Great play from Rance, saw him get clear down the right, then pull back for Huet to tap home from six yards.

Arron Stenning in Oak's goal pulled off three fine saves from Rance and Hayden Hunter in the following five minutes to keep his side in it.

With time running out, Mile Oak pushed men forward and came close to snatching a leveller on 88 minutes. Substitute Remi Coates found Jack Stenning in space but he dragged an effort just wide of the far post.

Oak then had appeals for a penalty waved away two minutes into stoppage-time, another substitute this time Jamie McKenzie, went down following a Josh Parazo challenge, though, the referee waved play on as East Preston held on for victory.

Both teams are in SCFL Division 1 Challenge Cup quarter-final action on Saturday as EP travel to Steyning Town, while Mile Oak host rivals Storrington.

EAST PRESTON: Cook; Josh Parazo, Lyne, Ethrington, Gilbertson; Hallett, Barnes; Rance, Franzen-Jones, Hunter; Huet. Subs: Smith (Franzen-Jones), Stevenson, Jacob Parazo, Bull, Purkis.

MILE OAK: A.Stenning; Early, Gillingham, E.Benn, Stevens; Symes, J.Benn, Wedge-Bull; J.Stenning, Wotherspoon, Austin-Slade. Subs: Coates (Gillingham), McKenzie (Austin-Slade), Khan (Wedge-Bull).

