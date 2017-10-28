How to keep hedgehogs and other wildlife safe this Bonfire season

Bonfire-makers are being asked to take steps to save nesting hedgehogs from a terrible fate this Autumn.

With Bonfire Night and Halloween fast approaching, The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) is urging people to build bonfires on the day they are to be lit to save hedgehogs and other wildlife from suffering.

A baby hedgehog, or hoglet, rescued from Polegate, East Sussex, by WRAS

This will not only save animals from burning to death but will also stop the bonfire from getting soaked should it rain the night before.

Fay Vass, Chief Executive of BHPS, said: “If material is stored on open ground in advance of having a bonfire, it’s crucial to dismantle it and move it to another spot just before lighting.

“Ensure it’s moved to clear ground – never on top of a pile of leaves as there could be a hedgehog underneath, and not too close to pampas grass which can ignite very easily and is another favourite spot for hedgehogs to hide under.”

If a large bonfire must be built in advance, BHPS advises that you protect it whilst building by putting some chicken wire, at least one-metre-high, all the way around the bottom.

This should be held in place with stakes and the wire should slope outwards at an angle to make it difficult to climb, as hedgehogs are good climbers.

In case you have missed anything, light the fire from one side only and keep people away from the unlit side so that any hedgehogs can hopefully escape in peace.

If, whilst building, a bonfire is left unattended, for however short a time, it’s imperative to check for young children, hedgehogs and other animals, including family pets, before lighting.

As hedgehogs tend to hide in the centre and bottom two feet of the bonfire, check by gently lifting the bonfire section by section with a pole or broom.

Never use a spade or fork as these can stab them. Using a torch will help to see and listen for a hissing sound, as this is the noise they make when disturbed.

Fay added: “If hedgehogs are found, take as much of the nest as you can and place them in a high-sided cardboard or plastic box with plenty of newspaper/old towelling.

“Ensure there are air holes in the lid and that the lid is secured firmly to the box, as hedgehogs are great climbers.

“Wear garden gloves so as not to get human smells on them and to keep them calm as hedgehogs are easily stressed – also, it protects your hands from their spikes.

“Put the box in a safe quiet place such as a shed or garage well away from the festivities, offer specialist hedgehog food, meaty cat or dog food and water. Once the bonfire is totally dampened down, release the hedgehog under a hedge, bush or behind a stack of logs.”

And BHPS says going to an official organised fireworks display is a far safer option for both humans and animals.

For more information on helping hedgehogs VISIT www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk