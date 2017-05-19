Hospital home victim of ransomware cyber attack

The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home confirmed it was a victim of last week’s global ransomware attack.

But its chief executive John Paxman told the paper no information was stolen.

He said: “Yes, we were hit with the ransomware virus last week that locked all our files so we were unable to access them, but no information was stolen.

“As we have strong IT systems and sufficient backups, we avoided any major disruption, and all systems are now back to normal.”

The hospital home in Boundary Road has looked after disabled ex-servicemen and women since 1919.

The ransomware attack took place on Friday, May 12 and hit many institutions nationwide, including NHS hospitals. Ransomware implants software, often disguised in an email, which turns data into encrypted nonsense. The senders then demand a ransom in an untraceable online currency.