Home sweet home! Shoreham riverside recreated by chocolatier

A Shoreham chocolatier has recreated an iconic Adur scene in confectionary form to mark this year’s Shoreham RiverFest and introduce herself to the area.

Jen Lindsey-Clark’s three-dimensional chocolate model shows the River Adur, complete with houseboats, each one uniquely designed.

The creation was displayed as part of a RiverFest exhibition at West Street Loft, in West Street, Shoreham, and has now found a home in a display cabinet at Cafe Artisan, in Tarmount Lane.

Jen said she created the showpiece to help announce the arrival of her studio in Brighton Road, Shoreham, which she set up earlier this year.

“I wanted to make a statement and show everyone that I’ve landed in Shoreham,” the 37-year-old said.

Jen got into the chocolate business after years working as a pastry chef, including at a restaurant in Brighton.

But she decided to leave the ‘stressful lifestyle’ behind.

She said: “I worked out that all I ever really wanted to do was make pretty things and sweet things.”

After picking up skills working in a chocolate shop and developing her own wedding cake business, Jen’s big break came when she was commissioned, alongside Portslade-based prop company Plunge Productions, to make a full-sized chocolate statue of actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

The finished piece was displayed in London.

A video was circulated online and Jen said: “It went totally viral.

“I realised how popular it was, that chocolate and celebrities are a powerful combination.”

In the three years since, Jen’s work has included creating a bust of the Queen, entirely in chocolate, to mark her 90th birthday and a 6ft-tall, 120kg Belgian chocolate Thomas the Tank Engine.

“I’ve become the go-to person for big, silly chocolate projects in the UK,” she said.

“That’s very exciting!”

From her Shoreham studio, Jen runs workshops and parties for children and adults to learn more about the art of chocolate making.

Visit her website to find out more.