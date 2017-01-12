Home from Home hits 100 total

Dogs Trust Shoreham is celebrating having found owners for 100 special homeless hounds.

Buddy was the first dog from the Brighton Road centre to be rehomed this year and was also the 100th dog from the Home from Home foster scheme to find a forever home.

The four-month-old cockerpoo was handed over to the charity owing to allergies.

Being half poodle, Buddy was purchased as a hypoallergenic dog but the family did not realise cocker spaniels’ coats do not fall into this category.

Luckily, after being at Dogs Trust Shoreham for just one week, Buddy was snapped up by Simon and Jenny Hauffe from Lancing who instantly fell in love. Buddy is now settling into life with the family, which includes three cats and six ducks.

Jenny said: “We are so happy to have Buddy join our family. We absolutely adore him. He has already made friends with our cats and ducks, although he is always trying to play with them and they aren’t too fussed. We’re looking forward to making 2017 the best year for him.”

The Home from Home fostering scheme places dogs that find kennel life hard with foster carers until a permanent owner can be found.

Sarah Howard, adoption adviser at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “We are so pleased to see that Buddy is our first dog to be rehomed this year and has got the new year off to a cracking start – we know he’ll be very happy with his new owners.

“We are always looking for foster carers that are happy to take dogs into their home until we are able to find a forever home for them. Foster carers play a huge role in a rescue dog’s life and by working with Dogs Trust, can help us save more of them from unnecessary destruction.”

All foster carers through the scheme receive full support and advice regarding the dog in their care and are equipped with everything needed to look after them, such as food, bedding and any veterinary treatment required.

Overall, Dogs Trust Shoreham rehomed more than 380 dogs in 2016 and centre staff are looking forward to finding more dogs their forever home in 2017.

For information on adopting a dog or to become a Home from Home foster carer, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or call the rehoming centre directly on 01273 452576.

