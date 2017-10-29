Helping change our children’s lives through a love of learning music

Thanks to generous support, tubular bells, drumming and rock and pop are the latest offerings to be provided to Chichester youngesters by a dedicated music charity.

The West Sussex Music Trust sees nearly 180 teachers support over 18,000 children with their music-making across the county’s schools and colleges.

At present, its Chichester music centre supports 199 children, 14 teachers and eight volunteers.

David Bennet, area leader, West Sussex Music, said: “What makes West Sussex Music unique is that the progression of ensembles takes children from the early stages of learning and guides them through the levels - ultimately, to the County Music Centre.”

David said it was important and beneficial for children to learn music: “Studies have shown that music-making is the only human activity that uses both halves of the brain simultaneously.

“The impact of learning a musical instrument can be seen in children’s academic progress - making music with others is confidence-inspiring and teaches self-respect and respect for others.”

As a business, the West Sussex Music Trust ‘has to make ends meet’ but ‘a huge amount of goodwill means there are always opportunities for students’.

To that end, the Chichester music centre is primarily funded by membership fees and the National Music Grant, administered by Arts Council England.

However, monies are also raised via its ever-popular tuck shop and donations by parents and carers at concerts.

It also recently received a three-figure sum from Waitrose’s Chichester branch: “The Waitrose green token scheme raised £324 - a fantastic gift that bought sheet music and went towards the purchase of a set of tubular bells.”

New developments are in the pipeline: “Chichester Rock N’ Pop Group started this term and is our only electronic group. [It incorporates] guitarists, keyboard, drum kit and vocals – the full works.”

Another fresh initiative, kicking off in January, is Music Club: “This is designed to make the Music Centre accessible to children not currently involved in music.

“Using Indian drumming initially, Music Club introduces the musical elements of pitch, rhythm, etc. It’s easily accessible to children who are new to group music-making and leads them towards suitable instruments for them to consider learning to play.”

The West Sussex Music Trust was set up in 1963 to engage children and young people between the ages of five and 18 in group music-making in as wide a variety of ensembles as possible.

This was followed only a few years later by the creation of the Chichester Music Centre, one of five centres to offer ensemble opportunities to children from an early stage.

The trust also welcomes young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities up to age 25.

Goals range from encouraging life-long learning and a love of music to increasing the numbers of children actively enjoying and engaged in regular music-making.

David Bennet, area leader, West Sussex Music, who runs the Chichester Music Centre, said: “We want to meet children’s cultural needs, ignite their aspirations and bring communities together through a shared language.”

The Chichester centre’s primary purpose is to offer an opportunity for young musicians to make music together in bands, orchestras and choirs: “Making music with others is so stimulating, inspiring and rewarding – we know that students who play in ensembles make faster progress on their instrument and get more from their music.

The centre also offers instrumental, vocal and theory of music lessons, so students can have their lesson and ensemble in one visit.

Howewver, “Lots of music centre members have lessons in their schools or colleges and attend Chichester Music Centre for choirs, string orchestras, brass bands, wind bands, clarinet choir and pop groups.”

Most terms, there are concerts and opportunities to perform in festivals and fairs. Performance practice platforms, where pupils perform in a solo capacity, are a new initiative, with plans for performances every week year-round.

Upcoming events include two winter concerts on Saturday, December 2 at Chichester High School, on Kingsham Road, Chichester. These include Strings & Singers at 11am and Winds & Percussion at 2pm.

To find out more, see www.westsussexmusic.co.uk or call 08452 082 182.