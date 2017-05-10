Volunteers host information event

To many people, PSP and CBD mean absolutely nothing.

But for the 4,000 people in the UK who have to deal with the condition on a daily basis, it is life-changing.

Often referred to as Parkinson’s-plus, the neurological condition PSP (progressive supranuclear palsy) is difficult to diagnose because in the early stages, symptoms can resemble other conditions.

It is associated with a build up of the protein Tau in certain areas of the brain, which forms clumps that are believed to damage the nerve cells.

Symptoms may include loss of balance, stiffness, problems with the eyes, loss of speech, depression and difficulty eating and swallowing, often leading to choking and pneumonia.

CBD (corticobasal degeneration) has similarities to PSP but some of the symptoms can be very different.

Cognitive problems are common, particularly apathy, impulsive behaviour, changes in empathy and language, numbness, loss of movement and jerkiness.

Both are terminal degenerative brain diseases that are often misdiagnosed in the early stages as a stroke or Parkinson’s as there are no simple tests or brain scans to help neurologists diagnose the condition.

There is no treatment and no cure but the PSP Association is a national charity that provides information and support for people affected. It relies entirely on voluntary donations to fund research into finding treatment and ultimately a cure.

There will be an information table at Southlands Hospital on Monday from 9am to 1.30pm for anybody who would like to talk to local volunteers.

There is also a support group that meets at Durrington Community Centre on the last Friday of every month. Telephone the PSP Association on 01327 322410 for more information, visit www.pspassociation.org.uk or call the helpline on 0300 0110 122.