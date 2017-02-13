Tim’s bid to help young people – and how you can help, too

Having an affinity for causes that support young people has prompted a Southwick man to be the first to sign up for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice’s latest challenge.

Tim Mackew, 56, has entered Hit the Downs MTB, a 20 or 40-mile cycling race along the South Down Way route.

Tim is cycling in memory of his mother, Rose, who lost her battle with cancer four years ago.

He said: “I have recently returned from Australia, where I completed two 96km hikes to raise money for disadvantaged children, and feel a real affinity towards causes that support young people.

“My mother raised me and my four brothers single-handedly and had an amazing commitment to child welfare. I know that she’d be really proud that I’m fundraising for such a fantastic charity that does so much to help local children and their families.”

So far Tim has raised more than £1,600, beating his original £200 target in just one week.

He is spreading the word to friends and family across the globe on social media and is now hoping to raise £2,000 before the event in May.

Lucy Bone, events and campaigns fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House said: “People have a variety of reasons for entering our events, and we feel honoured that Tim Mackew has chosen to fundraise for Chestnut Tree House in memory of his mother, Rose.

“We need to raise £6,850 per day to provide all our specialist care services for local children, both at the hospice and out in the community, which makes events like this – and fundraisers like Tim – invaluable. “Of course ‘Hit the Downs MTB’ is a challenge, but we hope it will also be fun for the participants, and we’ll provide all the support they need, on the day and in the run-up to the event.”

Registration for Hit the Downs MTB is £33 per person and closes on Monday, April 24.

For more information visit {http://www.chestnut-tree- house.org.uk/hitthedowns|the website} or call the fundraising team on 01903 706354.

To help Tim raise money for Chestnut Tree House, visit his JustGiving page here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.