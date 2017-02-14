Ten things stopping us getting a good night’s sleep

There’s nothing better than a good night’s sleep, waking refreshed and ready to take on whatever the day has to throw at you.

But, according to new research*, more of us than you might imagine suffer from disturbed sleep, waking up in the night once, twice, three times or more.

Here’s ten reasons people say they can’t get a good night’s sleep.

1. Going to the toilet

Nearly half those surveyed (47 per cent) have to get up to use the loo during the night. This happens more often if we’ve had liquids before going to bed, and functions as nature’s own little alarm clock. Unfortunately, it usually goes off around 3am…

2. Being woken up by discomfort

A bad back or even general aches and pains are keeping 19 per cent of us awake at night.

3. Snoring

A hefty 41 per cent of us fed up of having to poke our other halves until they turn over.

4. Being edged out

A sizeable 25per cent of us wake up to find ourselves occupying a sliver of space on the edge of the bed, as our partners have managed to occupy our side as well as theirs.

5. Tossing and turning

This affects 10.5 per cent of us too, whether it’s us doing it, or our partners.

6. Bedroom talk

10 per cent of us have to put up with our partner talking, or making other weird noises, in their sleep.

7. Phone problems

10 per cent of us are woken up by our partner looking at their phone, because no matter what manufacturers say, the light that emits from them at night is still enough to wake people up.

8. Brought to book

4.6 per cent of us are woken by a partner who is watching TV or reading (presumably because they can’t get to sleep).

9. Bad dreams or nightmares

These affect 11 per cent of us - and who hasn’t woken up sweating about the bogeyman under the bed?

10. Plain old anxiety

This affects 6 per cent of us. We’re worrying about the next day at work, bills, relationships, waking up in the middle of the night and not being able to get back to sleep...

* The survey of 2,000 British adults was carried out by mattress company Tweak Mattress.

Psychologist Robert Stewart said: “There are two main reasons our sleep is good or poor, and these are our sleep hygiene and our sleep cycles.

“Sleep hygiene relates to our ‘before-bed’ routine. Not drinking or eating a lot, choosing the same time to sleep each night, and not looking at phones, laptops or TV in bed, to name a few.

“Getting these right should help in getting you off to sleep, but more importantly, there are the sleep cycles you go through.

“A person will go through five stages of sleep in a night and each of these vary in depth.

“Stage five or rapid eye movement (REM) stage is the lightest stage of sleep and this is where people are most likely to stir.

“Whilst we cannot control this, the surrounding environment, such as a partner snoring, other noise or discomfort, will impact on whether we return to sleep smoothly or are awoken.

“So to drift back to sleep seamlessly and without disturbance, ensure you have the best environment to aid this, whether it be earplugs or a comfortable mattress.”