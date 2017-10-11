Over-65s urged to get their free flu jab

People aged 65 and over across West Sussex are being urged to get the free flu jab to protect themselves and others from flu this winter.

Flu is a highly infectious disease with symptoms that come on very suddenly.

The flu vaccine is also available to those in groups at particular risk of infection and complications, including:

• Family or friend carers

• Everyone living in a residential or nursing home

• People with long term health conditions.

The call has gone out as part of West Sussex Care Month, which is running throughout October, to raise awareness of care and support available to help people live independently in their own homes as they get older, and to prevent them going into hospital.

West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, Amanda Jupp said: “Don’t put off getting the flu vaccination. Although you may not consider yourself at risk of catching flu I would still encourage you to get the free vaccination if you’re eligible.

“Vaccination is the most effective protection we have against an unpredictable virus and the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from catching flu.”

If you are aged 65 and over and want to get your free flu jab, please contact your local GP surgery or participating pharmacy to get more information and book yourself an appointment.

You can find out if you are eligible and more information on seasonal flu at www.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/fight-flu

Issued on behalf of West Sussex County Council, NHS Coastal West Sussex CCG, NHS Crawley CCG and NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG.