MS centre receives funding from Shoreham Port

Funding for a stool and treatment equipment at the Sussex MS Centre in Southwick has been provided by Shoreham Port.

The charity’s development manager, Jane Taylor, was looking for help to purchase of a new therapist’s stool and the port was pleased to support the centre, funding the stool and other equipment.

Katie Orchin, the port’s marketing and communications executive, said: “The Sussex MS Centre is one of our closest charities and carries out incredible work in our community and surrounding areas.

“We are delighted to be able to support the charity and look forward to hearing about the many benefits the new equipment will provide for their members.”

The centre, in Croft Avenue, is run by a small but busy self-help charity with more than 500 members who want to stay fit and active despite their diagnosis.

It offers drug free therapies and specialised exercise classes that help to slow the progression of MS and other conditions, manage symptoms and ward off secondary disabilities.

Jane added: “The communal café is always busy and full of lively chatter and laughter with everyone happy to support each other with tips and tricks for symptom management, advice on day-to-day living, as well as assistance with difficult crossword clues.

“We are extremely grateful to Shoreham Port for their generous donation. The stool will be used by our therapists to provide reflexology treatment for our members. The treatment can be hugely beneficial and really helps to relax and nurture our members and improve their general wellbeing.”

Visit www.mssussex.com for more information about the charity and www.shoreham-port.co.uk/Donation-Requests for information on Shoreham Port community funding.

