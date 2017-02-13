Hospital to offer ten more apprenticeship positions

Having already got almost 100 apprentices working for it, a hospital trust is about to offer ten more positions.

Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Worthing Hospital, St Richard’s in Chichester and Southlands in Shoreham, is one of the area’s largest apprenticeship providers.

The ten new apprenticeship posts can be found on the national apprenticeship website at www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch.

The apprenticeship programmes range from healthcare and housekeeping to finance and catering.

Before Christmas, 19-year-old Zach Steer from Bognor became one of the first intake of ten general assistant apprentices to join medical wards at St Richard’s.

Zach previously worked in a care home but was unsure how to progress in his career. He said: “I know I want to work in care, but whether it’s nursing or more therapy-based is a decision I’m yet to make.

“So when I saw the general apprentice position advertised I was really pleased because it offers a broad experience of healthcare and means I gain relevant qualifications at the same time as earning money.

“But more than that, I’m also really enjoying my new role in the hospital.”

See www.westernsussexhospitals.nhs.uk/Apprenticeships