Hospital chief ‘delighted’ by top three ranking

Western Sussex Hospitals’ Marianne Griffiths has been ranked third in a list of the NHS’s leading trust chief executives compiled and published by the Health Service Journal.

The journal’s annual analysis of the top chief executives was judged by some of the leading figures in the NHS, including CQC chief inspector of hospitals Sir Mike Richards, NHS England medical director Sir Bruce Keogh and NHS Improvement director of nursing Ruth May.

The chief executives were judged on three main criteria: the performance of their trust; their contribution to the wider health economy or the NHS; and their personal example.

Editor Alistair McLellan said: “The most astonishing leap of the year comes from Marianne Griffiths of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – who jumps straight into the top 50 at number three.

“The fact that she matched acknowledged masters in Sir Andrew Morris and Sir David Dalton in achieving an ‘outstanding’ rating for an acute trust was the most important factor in her placing (though being named HSJ’s chief executive of the year cannot have hurt).”

Marianne said she was both delighted and surprised, adding: “I am only doing my job but with a great team and excellent staff. That’s the obvious secret ingredient.”

The list was topped by Sir Andrew Morris of Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, with Sir David Sloman from the Royal Free in London coming second.

