Fantastic festive fun at Shoreham care home

December was a fantastically festive and merry month at Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham.

There was a whole host of celebrating and partying, starting off with a lovely Advent church service.

Santa pays a visit and delivers presents to residents

The Christmas period also included a variety of entertaining guests visiting throughout the month.

The home, run by Barchester Healthcare, offers specialist dementia care and staff take a person-centred care approach.

Residents at the home, in Kingsland Close, enjoyed Christmas Jumper Day and had a cake stall, along with a roaringly successful Christmas party knees up, starring none other than Santa and three helpful elves.

Some of the staff put on a performance entitled Carry on Panto, especially written by activities co-ordinator Eileen Garbutt for the home’s Memory Lane Community, which is designed to encourage people living with dementia to stay as independent and active as possible.

The Kingsland House chefs and their team put on a fabulous festive spread

The residents are now looking forward to a bright and breezy new year and wish the same to everybody.

Eileen said: “Happy new year and we look forward to welcoming the Shoreham and surrounding communities.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Shoreham Herald Facebook

3 Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.