Colleagues prepare for 100km challenge

In a moment of madness, two friends signed up to walk from London to Brighton, thinking they were more than fit enough for the fundraising effort.

Dementia UK’s 100km London to Brighton Challenge will take 24 hours and it is going to be pretty tough but Emma Blount and colleague Anna Duncan say they are up for it.

Emma, who comes from Shoreham, is a care co-ordinator and Anna, from south east London, is a care manager at Home Instead Senior Care in Westminster and the City of London.

Emma said: “In our day-to-day lives, we care for older people, many who are affected by dementia.

“We both feel passionately about supporting the charity Dementia UK and in particular their role in providing the very special Admiral Nurses.

“We are taking on the London to Brighton for Dementia UK because we want to see more Admiral Nurses in London.

“Every day, we provide support for the elderly in and around Westminster, helping them to remain in their own homes, and we will often work closely with the Admiral Nurses.

“They are truly wonderful people helping not only the person with dementia but supporting their families to live more positively with dementia. But many people don’t realise they are not part of the NHS, they are funded by the charity and to maintain their service we must keep raising money to keep them.”

The pair are putting in some serious training before taking on the capital-to-coast walk, night and day, starting on Saturday, May 27.

Anna said: “It was a moment of madness when we thought we are the fittest people in the world and signed up for the challenge. We have since realised we aren’t and are having to put in some serious effort.

“Walking sounds easy, sure, but just imagine walking for well over 24 hours straight. It’s going to be a long tough walk.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Anna-Emma-Home-Instead to make a donation.