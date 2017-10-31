Care home owner ‘delighted’ with outstanding report

The owner of an Upper Beeding care home said she ‘could not be happier’ after receiving an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Valerie Manor, in Henfield Road, Upper Beeding, was given the top rating in four categories including safety, effectiveness, caring levels and leadership.

Zoe Fry, the owner and registered manager of the care home, said she was ‘delighted’ with the report.

She added: “In 2015 we were the first home in West Sussex to receive an Outstanding rating from the CQC and had our unannounced inspection in August this year.

“Our report has now been published and I am delighted to say that we have received another overall Outstanding but this time receiving the rating in four out of five of the key lines of enquiry – caring, well led, safe and effective and this is something that we are all very proud of here at Valerie Manor.

“I could not be happier that we have received this accolade as the dedication and hard work of all the staff here is what makes it the home that it is and I could not think of a better way of recognising what the staff do.”

The report found that Valerie Manor ‘offered an extremely safe and secure environment to people’.

It also stated a relative of one of the residents told an inspector: “My mother is safe because I know the supervision is excellent.”

Mrs Fry will be celebrating her tenth anniversary with the care home in January 2018 and said receiving this rating ahead of that landmark ‘is very special to me’.

She added: “In November we will also be attending the National Care Home Awards in London where we have been shortlisted for the National Care Team of the Year and I am honoured to have been short listed for the National Registered Manager of the year.

“Just to be one of five national finalists in each category is something that we are all thrilled and excited about.

“We would like to thank all of the health care professionals who support Valerie Manor including all the staff at Steyning Medical Practice, Upper Beeding Pharmacy and St Barnabas House to name but a few.

“We would also like to thank the local community for the support they provide to our staff and residents. We couldn’t do what we do without you.”