Headteachers from 14 counties issue education warning

Thousands of jobs are being cut and poor funding has left schools at crisis point.
This was the bleak message from more than 700 headteachers from 14 counties who took part in an online survey.
Thousands of jobs are being cut and poor funding has left schools at crisis point.
This was the bleak message from more than 700 headteachers from 14 counties who took part in an online survey.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Shoreham Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.