Haircut helps two charities

Seven years of growth went in a haircut that helped two charities.

Jessica Brehaut, 25, suffers from bipolar and the haircut on Thursday was a major event in her life.

She said: “After a lot of time contemplating cutting my super long hair, I plucked up the courage to have the chop. It was time for it to go, even though it took seven years to grow.

“I am raising money for another fabulous organisation, The Homeless Period, so that I can begin to make period care packs, each containing underwear, wipes and a selection of sanitary products, that can be taken to homeless charities and women’s groups in Brighton.”

The One Salon, in The Green, Southwick, cut her hair free of charge.

Mum Patricia Downes said: “Jess has suffered with bipolar for the past five years. She had 17 inches cut off her beautiful long hair and has sent it to Little Princess Trust. She also raised £180 for the Homeless Period.”

Little Princess Trust, which has a depot in Shoreham, provides free real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.