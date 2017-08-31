Gruffalo author launches new book in Steyning

Former Children’s Laureate Julia Donaldson has agreed to an exclusive book signing in her home town.

She and husband Malcolm Donaldson will be at The Steyning Bookshop on Saturday at 2.30pm to celebrate the release of her brilliant new picture book, The Ugly Five, illustrated by Axel Scheffler

The Ugly Five, illustred by Axel Scheffler, is a heart-warming story about Africas ugliest animals

Following on from The Gruffalo, Stick Man and many other cherished books, this heart-warming story about Africa’s ugliest animals was inspired by Julia’s experiences on safari in the African Savannah.

Sara Bower, bookshop owner, said: “It’s really exciting that Julia has agreed to come for another signing. It’s sure to be a day to remember.

“This will be a great chance to meet Julia, and buy a personally signed and dedicated copy of this her brilliant new picture book.

“A new Julia/Axel picture book is always a treat and this joyous story is another instant classic from the dynamic duo.

“We are very privileged to have her here again because she has a huge amount of writing and other commitments this autumn, so ours is one of the very few bookshops that she will be visiting.

“We will also have copies of all her books for signing and dedication.”

The signing will take place in the beautiful back garden of the bookshop, with lots of space to relax as people wait to meet Julia and get the books they have bought signed.

There will be plenty of entertainment on offer, including sing-alongs with Malcolm on his guitar, African animal-themed activities and refreshments for little ones.

This is a free event and no need to book, although for queue management, tickets will be issued for timed signing slots at the time of purchase. The Ugly Five will be available on the day from 9.30am. It is also possible to pre-order and pay for book in advance.