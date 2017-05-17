Green Party election candidate to ‘stand up’ for East Worthing and Shoreham

‘Standing up’ for the NHS, free and high-quality schooling and the environment are among the priorities for the Green Party’s general election candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham.

Leslie Groves Williams has been selected by the party to contest the Conservative-held seat, where the party polled fifth in 2015.

The Shoreham mother-of-two is an ‘international expert in social inclusion, child rights and organisational change’.

She said: “I will stand up for our NHS, for free high quality schooling, for affordable and secure housing, for young people and for the growing numbers of men, women, boys and girls experiencing social exclusion.

“I will stand up for this extraordinary, beautiful West Sussex coast, for the South Downs National Park, for the natural environment.

“I will stand up for compassion, humanitarianism and the generosity that have always made me feel proud to be British.

“I will stand up for East Worthing and Shoreham.”

Other confirmed candidates in the East Worthing and Shoreham constituency are:

Conservative: Tim Loughton

Labour: Sophie Cook

UKIP: Mike Glennon

Liberal Democrats: Oli Henman

Independent: Andy Lutwyche

National Health Action: Carl Walker