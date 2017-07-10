Gordon conquers mountain – in a wheelchair

Wheelchair-bound Gordon Divall has conquered Mount Snowdon and helped raise more than £80,000 for Back Up Trust.

With the help of a charity team, Gordon, of Southlands Way, Shoreham, completed the Snowdon Push 2017.

Gordon, who has a spinal cord injury, was awarded the Spirit of the Push trophy as he lost two wheels and had several punctures along the way but continued to the summit.

He said: “Brighton conquered the championship and I conquered Mount Snowdon.

“What an experience, I would recommend it to everyone. It was great and I would like to thank the Herald and its readers for all their help.”