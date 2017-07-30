Golf Day raises thousands for cancer research

A fundraising sports event has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Shoreham resident Mark Cobb organises an annual charity Golf Day to raise funds for research into pancreatic cancer. This year’s event brought in more than £4,000, which brings the total raised by the event over the years to more than £31,000.

Mark, 38, organised the fundraiser in memory of his dad, Trevor Cobb, who passed away in 2011 aged 61, just a few months after he was diagnosed. This is the fifth charity Golf Day that Mark has organised in his dad’s memory since 2013, and the 2017 proceeds are being donated to the national charity, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund (PCRF).

He said: “When dad died, it was a terrible shock to us all, as we didn’t know anything about pancreatic cancer and how quickly it can kill. There has to be more research to find a way to diagnose this cancer earlier and to find treatments that will save more lives and so we decided to donate this year’s proceeds to fund more research.

“Dad worked hard in our family business, but he was also passionate about golf. He played off an 18 handicap and just loved to play whenever he could. He’d take me with him when I was a boy and taught me to play when I was in my twenties. He was looking forward to being able to play more in his retirement, but he didn’t get the chance.”

More than 80 golfers – including Trevor’s friends, family, business associates and golfing friends - attended the event on July 7 at Mannings Heath golf club in Horsham. Businesses across Brighton and Hove sponsored the 18 holes, and generously donated prizes for a raffle, tombola and auction – including meals out, adventure experiences, free games of golf, a private cinema viewing – and even a Porsche for the weekend.

Mark said: “It was a bit stressful trying to organise everything, but on the day it ran like clockwork, the sun shone and everyone had a really great time, both on the course and afterwards at the barbecue on the ‘19th hole’! My dad would have loved it.”

Maggie Blanks, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund’s founder and CEO, said: “We’re so grateful to Mark for all his hard work as we know how much effort goes into organising something like this! This is a fantastic amount of money to raise in tribute to Trevor and it will be put this donation to great use, funding world-class research into pancreatic cancer.”

